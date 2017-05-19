Loop street closures planned Saturday night for CTA construction

The intersection of Wabash and Madison and several of the surrounding streets in the Loop will be closed Saturday night for construction on the new elevated Washington-Wabash CTA station.

The intersection will close at 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Madison Street between State Street and Michigan Avenue will be closed during this time.

If weather does not permit, the closure will be postponed until Monday, CDOT said. Drivers wanting to travel west from Michigan will be able to turn west at Randolph or Adams.

Drivers will also be able to turn onto State to travel west on Madison, CDOT said. Access to Wabash south of Madison will be available from Monroe during the closure.