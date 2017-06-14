Lopez Rivera says he’ll catch Miranda in Chicago ‘Hamilton’ in August

Oscar Lopez Rivera, 74, who spent 35 years behind bars for his role as a leader in the Puerto Rican nationalist group FALN, attends a celebration of his release from prison at La Casita de Don Pedro in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Rivera's 70-year sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in January and he was freed from house arrest this week. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

WBEZ radio reported Monday that Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera is planning to attend a performance of “Hamilton” in Chicago “in the last week of August,” with Lin-Manuel Miranda among the cast.

According to the radio station’s website report, Lopez Rivera made the announcement after an interview on the station’s “Worldview” on Monday. The report says neither Miranda’s camp nor a spokesperson for “Hamilton” would confirm Miranda’s return to his Tony Award-winning play.

In January, Miranda tweeted he would indeed come to Chicago to perform for Lopez Rivera: “It’ll be my honor to play Hamilton the night he goes.”

Y @MMViverito, when you talk to Don Oscar, díle I’ve got a show for him in Chicago. It’ll be my honor to play Hamilton the night he goes.

🇵🇷 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 17, 2017

Read the full WBEZ story here. In January, President Obama, according to a Sun-Times story, granted clemency to Lopez Rivera, 74, who was sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the struggle for independence for the U.S. island territory of Puerto Rico. He was part of the ultranationalist Armed Forces of National Liberation of FALN that has claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings at public and commercial buildings in U.S. cities, including Chicago, New York and Washington, during the 1970s and ’80s. Lopez Rivera was officially released in May.