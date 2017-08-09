Lost dog found on I-65 in Hobart

Authorities are looking for the owner of a female German shepherd that was found walking along I-65 near Ridge Road in Hobart, Indiana, early Friday. | Indiana State Police

Authorities are looking for the owner of a lost dog found walking along I-65 early Friday in northwest Indiana.

Troopers working on I-65 near Ridge Road in Hobart, Indiana, found the female German shepherd walking along the interstate about 2:30 a.m., according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

The dog is black with brown paws and is about a year old, state police said. She was wearing a red nylon collar but did not have a tag.

She was taken to the State Police Post in Lowell, Indiana, for temporary foster care, according to state police. A good Samaritan has volunteered to take her to a veterinarian to check for an ownership chip and, if a chip is not found, to care for the dog until the owner can be found.

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call Indiana State Police at (219) 696-6242.