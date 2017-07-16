Lowell man fatally shot in northwest Indiana

A 27-year-old man was shot to death Friday morning in northwest Indiana.

A medicolegal death investigation team was called about 3:15 a.m. to the 17400 block of Mount Street in Lowell, Indiana, where they found Cody Klotz with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Lake County Coroner’s office.

Klotz, who lived in Lowell, was pronounced dead at 4 a.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Lake County sheriff’s office did not immediately provide additional information.