Lurie Children’s proposes $51 million expansion

Lurie Children's Hospital has proposed adding beds at its Streeterville hospital. | Sun-Times file photo

Lurie Children’s Hospital wants to increase the number of intensive-care beds by nearly 50 percent at its Streeterville facility.

The hospital proposes to add 44 intensive-care beds to the 92 ICU beds it already has, according to an application filed this month with the Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board. Lurie Children’s also wants to add four neonatal intensive care beds; it has 60.

Lurie Children’s expects the project to cost nearly $51 million and be completed by Jan. 31, 2019.

The proposed expansion was first reported by Crain’s Chicago Business.

Lurie said it will renovate existing space to accommodate the additional beds.