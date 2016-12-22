Sweet: Trumps’ tangle of conflicts

WASHINGTON — Last month, while at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago, I spent $35 to buy a plush stuffed toy dog named “Charlie Trump” for sale at the front desk.

The story behind my purchase is illustrative of some moral, ethical and legal issues facing the incoming Trump administration.

Three of President-elect Donald Trump’s adult kids — Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka — have advised Trump’s transition while continuing to run the family business, and, in the case of Eric, a charitable foundation.

This has raised all sorts of ethics questions about conflicts of interest. Trump said he will address how he will separate himself from his global business empire next month, after initially saying he would make the announcement on Dec. 15.

Back at the hotel in Chicago, what got my attention next to the toy was a sign in a golden-edged picture frame telling me what this was about: a solicitation of funds by The Eric Trump Foundation to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

There was a picture of Eric and Lara Trump with Charlie, their real-life miniature beagle who has been at their “side since 2010.” The Eric Trump Foundation is “dedicated to raising money for children battling life-threatening diseases at St. Jude’s,” the sign said, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the hospital.

I appreciate that “Charlie” is a marketing tool, parlaying the Trump family branding, this time for the good work of St. Jude’s. The Memphis hospital is renowned for providing free care to children.

In 2015, Eric Trump’s Foundation pledged to donate $20 million to St. Jude’s. Even though the wealthy Eric Trump will get the credit, some of that charitable pledge will be paid for by hotel guests, or someone like me, who wandered into the Trump hotel lobby at 401 N. Wabash.

If I wanted to curry favor with Eric Trump, and not leave any fingerprints, I could just buy a large quantity of “Charlie” stuffed toys. Donating to the charity of a figure who wields governmental power is a standard ploy for pay-to-players.

I decided to spend the $35, just to see.

I was handed “Charlie,” wrapped in a bag with a blue Trump bow. The label on Charlie showed he was “handmade in Indonesia” — so much for Trump’s “Buy American” push.

A card on the bag said, “A donation to the Eric Trump Foundation benefitting St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital will be made when you bring Charlie Trump home with you. A charge will be posted directly to your guest account.”

Since I was not staying at the hotel, I paid with a credit card.

The receipt I got from the hotel noted the $35 charge as “St Jude Charlie Donation.” That suggested my money went directly to either the Eric Trump Foundation or to St. Jude’s.

Instead, my credit card statement told a different story. The $35 went to the Trump Hotel in Chicago. I called my credit card company to make sure and was told, indeed, “it looks like a purchase directly to the hotel.”

Janet Isabelli Wilkerson, a spokeswoman for Trump Chicago told me in a statement, “Stuffed animals purchased at the property are charged onsite to the guest’s credit card. The proceeds are sent to the Eric Trump Foundation by check from the property. The Eric Trump Foundation, in turn, sends the money directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

“They should be truthful in their marketing,” said Richard Painter, the former University of Illinois Law School professor who was President George W. Bush’s chief ethics lawyer. Painter, who served in a GOP administration, and Norm Eisen, a former Obama White House ethics lawyer, have been tough critics.

No matter what my receipt said, I never directly gave money to a charitable foundation. If I took the $35 deduction as a charitable contribution on my income tax — minus the estimated cost of the toy — I would be violating the law, Painter said.

I called the Eric Trump Foundation at the number listed on its 2014 federal 990 IRS disclosure form for a comment. That turns out to be the phone for the director of Interior Design for the Trump Organization. No one got back to me.

The New York Times reported that Eric Trump on Wednesday said he will stop directly soliciting money for his Eric Trump Foundation. This came after the Eric Trump Foundation planned an online auction offer of coffee with Ivanka, who may take a White House job. On Thursday, the Washington Post said Eric Trump is “suspending the operations” of his charitable foundation.

Trump has delayed an announcement over how he will dissociate himself from his business. Said Painter, the Trump family needs “to separate themselves from their business and abide by government ethics conflict-of-interest rules and not be soliciting for charities or any of that.”