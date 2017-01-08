Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Fifth Harmony headed to Chicago for festival

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Fifth Harmony, Prince Royce, DNCE, Fat Joe, Jeremih, Lupe Fiasco, Carl Thomas and Felix da Housecat are among the musical lineup headed to Guaranteed Rate Field (home of the Chicago White Sox) for the inaugural all-day Get IN It MusicFest, to be held Sept. 16 at the ballpark, it was announced Monday. The festival also promises “special surprise celebrity guests and sports figures.”

Tickets, $35-$150, go on sale August 11 at ticketmaster.com. The festival is slated to run from noon to 10:30 p.m.

The festival will benefit Get IN, a collaborative of local nonprofit organizations “working to prevent violence and support Chicago’s youth,” through various community programs, according to the official announcement from the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Get IN.

“Get IN Chicago was founded four years ago to be a catalyst for change and innovation in reducing youth violence,” said Jim Reynolds, Get IN Chicago board co-chair and ISFA board member. “We are thrilled to partner with ISFA to work together in building a safer, stronger Chicago for the city’s youth.”