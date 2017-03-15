Madigan edges Rauner in unpopularity contest, poll says

In an Illinois unpopularity contest, a new poll finds voters disapprove of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s job performance just slightly more than Gov. Bruce Rauner’s.

And in Chicago both are largely unpopular — Madigan with a 28 percent approval rating and the governor with a 31 percent approval rating.

The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute poll comes as both sides continue a war over the state’s budget, leaving many in the lurch.

The poll asked registered voters whether they approved or disapproved of the job being done by Rauner and the four legislative leaders. About six in 10 disapproved of the job done by Madigan and Rauner — with Madigan clocking in with 61 percent disapproval and Rauner with 58 percent.

Rauner polled the worst with voters in Chicago, where 64 percent disapproved of his performance. In downstate Illinois, however, 38 percent approved and 56 percent disapproved.

But Madigan, too, fared negatively in Chicago where his approval rating was only 28 percent. In Cook and the collar counties he had a 27 percent approval rating. Downstate voters gave him the worst numbers: a 64 percent disapproval rating.

In Cook County and the collar counties, Rauner clocked in with a 58 percent disapproval rating.

A Simon poll taken last October had Madigan’s disapproval rating at 63 percent and Rauner at 55 percent. Rauner polled a 50 percent disapproval rating in March 2016.

The latest poll, conducted between March 4 and March 11, included 1,000 registered voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. Sixty percent of the poll was conducted on cellphones.

Despite their public push for a “grand bargain” package, Senate President John Cullerton and Senate Republican leader Christine Radogno maintained neutral approval ratings in the poll. Cullerton scored 39 percent disapproval and 25 percent approval; Radogno’s approval stood at 27 percent compared with a disapproval rating of 26 percent.