Madigan says House Dems will propose budget ‘agenda’

House Speaker Michael Madigan says House Democrats will propose an "agenda" with "aggressive economic reforms" that don't hurt the middle class. | File photo

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in an op-ed published Wednesday said House Democrats will propose their own “agenda” with “aggressive economic reforms” that don’t hurt the middle class.

The wide-ranging piece, published in the State Journal-Register, will be an “element” of Madigan’s Illinois House inauguration speech Wednesday afternoon, according to spokesman Steve Brown. In it, Madigan urges an end to the blame game during the budget impasse.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for our state. But with the inauguration of a new General Assembly today, we have an opportunity for a new way forward,” Madigan wrote. “Regardless of how any of us feel about the proposals laid out by Gov. Bruce Rauner, the elected leaders of our state must face Illinois’ challenges together. Rather than placing blame and looking to find the worst in each other, we should focus on working together and finding common ground to address the issues facing our state.”

It appears Madigan’s “agenda” doesn’t necessarily coincide with a Senate budget package negotiated between Senate President John Cullerton and Senate Republican leader Christine Radogno. That package of eight bills, with more coming, includes a budget spending plan and measures covering gaming, revenue, local government consolidation, minimum wage, bill backpay effort and procurement reform. And the leaders said they wanted to re-introduce those bills as soon as Wednesday afternoon after the Senate holds its own inauguration ceremony.

Radogno on Monday said the hope is to get that package of bills passed by Feb. 1. That package includes Gov. Bruce Rauner’s preferred reforms — which is at the heart of Madigan and Rauner’s now two-year feud.

In his piece, Madigan suggests helping businesses by cutting the corporate income tax by at least 50 percent. He also says he’d want to level the playing field for small- and medium-sized businesses by creating “a new corporate tax structure that eases the burden on most employers while ensuring that all businesses pay something.”

Madigan also writes that the state should reinstate the EDGE tax credit for businesses to create jobs and increase the earned income tax credit. An increase in the minimum wage is also included in the sweeping agenda.

A tax on millionaires — which Madigan has touted for years — would fund schools, he writes. That is largely seen as a dig on Rauner, who made most of his fortune as a private equity investor.

“We choose this pathway to create jobs, grow our economy and improve the business climate rather than joining in a race to the bottom and lowering our standard of living by gutting protections for workers hurt on the job through no fault of their own, restricting collective bargaining rights and cutting middle-class wages,” Madigan wrote.

He mentions President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence committing $7 million in taxpayer incentives to prevent Carrier Corp. from moving fewer than 1,000 jobs to Mexico. He contends an “economic development strategy” cannot just focus on costs but must also offer businesses opportunities for growth.

The Illinois Republican Party has been pushing for members to oust Madigan as speaker. The party plans to protest outside the inauguration Wednesday afternoon.