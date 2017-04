Madison Street Bridge to close for repairs Saturday

The Madison Street Bridge over the Chicago River will be closed for repairs Saturday.

The bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for spring maintenance and repairs, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Westbound vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians should take Wacker Drive south to Adams or north to Randolph to cross the river, then take Clinton back to Madison during the closure, CDOT said.