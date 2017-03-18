Man, 16-year-old boy shot in Englewood

A man and a 16-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 74th Street, Chicago Police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

The boy was shot in one of his hands, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. The man, believed to be in his 30s, was shot in his back, abdomen and arm. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Area South detectives were investigating.