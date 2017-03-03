Man, 17-year-old boy hurt in West Garfield Park shooting

A man and a teenage boy were wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 17-year-old boy and 22-year-old man were on the sidewalk at 8:22 a.m. in the first block of South Kilpatrick when someone walked up and shot them multiple times, according to Chicago Police. The shooter was described as a male wearing a black hoodie with a white stripe down the side.

The boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the right leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The man was shot once in the left leg and twice in the left hand, police said. He was also taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized.