Man, 18, charged with attempted murder in Gary triple shooting

An 18-year-old man was charged Thursday with entering a northwest Indiana home to rob three men, then shooting them in December.

Jaron Johnson of Gary was charged with three counts each of attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and one count of attempted armed robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to Gary police.

Johnson went to a home in the 3600 block of Van Buren Street on Dec. 14 and attempted to rob three men inside, according to police. He then shot all three and ran away before police arrived.

Johnson is currently in custody in Cook County on unrelated charges, police said. Four days after the shooting, he was taken into custody on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His bond was set at $40,000 and he was next scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

Anyone with information on Johnson or the shooting should contact Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at (219) 881-1210; or the tip line at (866) CRIME-GP.