Man, 18, critically wounded in Austin shooting

An 18-year-old man was critically wounded in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

At 5:13 p.m., he was standing in the 1500 block of North Linder when people in a dark-colored SUV started firing in his direction and his was shot, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.