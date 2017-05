Man, 18, critically wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was shot multiple times about 8:45 p.m., according to Chicago Police. He was in the 700 block of North Ridgeway when someone walked up to him and began shooting, striking him in the head and body.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.