Man, 18, critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

An 18-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Humboldt park neighborhood.

The shooter approached the man on foot about 7:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Potomac and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.