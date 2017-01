Man, 18, shot during robbery on Northwest Side

A man was shot Wednesday night during a robbery in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Just after 7:30 p.m., the 18-year-old was walking in the 2800 block of North Troy when he was approached by someone who demanded his things, Chicago Police said.

A struggle followed, and he was shot in his leg. After the shooting, the robbery ran off with the teen’s property.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.