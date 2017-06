Man, 18, shot in Bronzeville

An 18-year-old man was wounded Thursday evening in a Bronzeville neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

He was shot in his back about 6:40 p.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting and his condition were not immediately available Thursday evening.