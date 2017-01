Man, 18, shot in Gage Park

An man was shot Wednesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old was shot in his shoulder at 3:53 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 53rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. He was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.