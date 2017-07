Man, 18, shot in South Shore

A man was shot Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was shot in the leg about 7:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Euclid, according to Chicago Police. He was found by officers responding to a call of shots fired in the area.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition had stabilized, police said.