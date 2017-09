Man, 18, shot in West Pullman

A man was shot Saturday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 18-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 9:15 p.m. in the 0-120 block of East 120th Street when he heard gunshots, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his right leg and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.