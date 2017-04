Man, 18, shot in West Pullman

An 18-year-old man was shot in the right thigh Saturday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 10 p.m., the man got out of a parked car in the 12100 block of South Eggleston Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.