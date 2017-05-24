Man, 18, shot while driving in Hermosa

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 18-year-old was shot in his back at 5:39 p.m. as he drove west in the 4000 block of West Palmer, according to Chicago Police.

He told investigators that he saw a male hanging out of the passenger window of a small, black vehicle with a gun in his hand after the shooting, police said.

He took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.