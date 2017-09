Man, 18, wounded in Humboldt Park drive-by shooting

An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday evening in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

He was walking down the street about 8 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire in the 1200 block of North Homan, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the left knee and was treated at Norwegian American Hospital, police said. He was listed in good condition.