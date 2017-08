Man, 18, wounded in Park Manor shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was shot about 7:45 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Prairie, according to Chicago Police. He was being uncooperative with investigators, who were still trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said.