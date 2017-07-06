Man, 19, critically wounded in West Englewood shooting

Chicago Police marker to a gun casing (top right) work the crime scene Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of south Rockwell reports of three people shot. | Scott Stewart~Sun-TimesChicago Police work the crime scene Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of south Rockwell reports of three people shot. | Scott Stewart~Sun-Times

A man was critically wounded Wednesday evening in a West Englewood shooting on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was shot in the head and neck at 8:07 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Damen avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.