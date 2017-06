Man, 19, killed in Harvey shooting

A man was shot to death Saturday evening in south suburban Harvey.

Donzell Webster, 19, was shot in the neck at 6:18 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 143rd Street and Dixie Highway, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Webster was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where he was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Harvey.