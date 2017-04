Man, 19, seriously wounded in West Lawn shooting

A 19-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was walking north about 10 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Hamlin when two males walked up to him and “uttered gang phrases,” Chicago Police said.

Shortly after, one of the males pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, striking the 19-year-old once in his left leg, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.