Man, 19, shot in Jeffery Manor

A man was shot Wednesday night in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 19-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 10:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Jeffery when another male came up to him and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was stuck in his left calf and was taken to Trinity Hospital, police said. His condition had stabilized.