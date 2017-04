Man, 19, shot in legs in South Chicago

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was shot just after 6 p.m. when someone in a light colored sedan pulled up to him and began shooting in the 2600 block of East 85th Street, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in both legs and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.