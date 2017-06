Man, 19, shot in Riverdale

A 19-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in a Riverdale neighborhood drive-by on the Far South Side.

At 12:51 p.m., he was in the 300 block of East 136th Street at 12:51 p.m. when a gray-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the foot and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.