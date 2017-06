Man, 19, shot in West Garfield Park

A man was shot Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 8 p.m., the 19-year-old was shot in his right wrist in the 3300 block of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.