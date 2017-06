Man, 19, stabbed in North Center, person of interest in custody

A person of interest is in custody in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old man Tuesday afternoon in the North Center neighborhood.

The man was stabbed at 3:12 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Lincoln during a fight, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said.