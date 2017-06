Man, 20, grazed in Lawndale shooting

A 20-year-old man was grazed Friday night in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

At 10:23 p.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of West 13th Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to his left thigh, police said. He was treated and released.