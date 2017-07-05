Man, 20, grazed in Old Town shooting

A 20-year-old man was grazed in a shooting early Sunday in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The man was walking north about 12:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Sedgwick when a van with multiple people pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The shooting happened in the same block as the Sedgwick Brown Line Station.

The man suffered a graze wound to the left shoulder and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.