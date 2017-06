Man, 20, seriously wounded in Avalon Park shooting

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was shot about 8:20 p.m. when someone fired a gun at him from inside a vehicle that pulled up in the 8100 block of South Stony Island, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and thigh, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.