Man, 20, shot in Austin

A man was wounded Thursday evening in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The 20-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg at 6:47 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Menard, Chicago Police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released.

He got himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in good condition, police said.