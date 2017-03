Man, 20, shot in Englewood

A man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 9:21 p.m., the 21-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 5900 block of South Sangamon when shots were fired and he was struck in his left leg and on the right side of his face, Chicago Police said.

The driver took him to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said. He was going to be transferred to Stroger Hospital.