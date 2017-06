Man, 20, shot in Gresham

A man was shot Thursday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was shot in the buttocks at 4:37 p.m. when he was standing in the 8000 block of South Justine and people walked up to him and started shooting in his direction, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.