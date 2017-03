Man, 20, shot in leg in Fernwood

A man was shot Thursday night in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the 20-year-old man shot in one of his legs at 7:38 p.m. in the 400 block of West 105th Street, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.