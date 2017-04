Man, 20, shot leaving Englewood convenience store

A man was shot Sunday night as he left an Englewood convenience store on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was walking out of the store about 9:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Racine when three males walked up to him and one of them fired shots in his direction, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his right leg, and the three males ran off, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.