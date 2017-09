Man, 20, stabbed while walking with sister in Humboldt Park

A 20-year-old man was stabbed Saturday night while walking with his sister in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 7:59 p.m., he and his sister were walking down the street in the 2500 block of West Division when an unknown woman, thought to be 20–30 years old, ran up and stabbed him in the shoulder, according to Chicago Police. She then ran away in an unknown direction.

The man took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.