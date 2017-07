Man, 20, wounded in Cragin shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Monday in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 20-year-old was walking through the gangway of a home about 4:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Laporte when a male walked up, pulled out a gun and fired in his direction, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then ran away.

The man suffered a graze wound to the back, police said. He refused medical attention.