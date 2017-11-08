Man, 21, dies in motor vehicle crash in Harvey

A man died Thursday night in a motor vehicle crash in south suburban Harvey.

Jaquan J. Cameron, 21, was in a vehicle that crashed just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Thornton Road and Loomis Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 11:45 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Friday found he died of multiple injuries from a motor vehicle striking a fixed object, authorities said. His death was ruled an accident.