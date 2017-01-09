Man, 21, fatally shot in University Park

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in south suburban University Park.

Police responded at 3:48 p.m. to the 900 block of Morningside Drive, where they found Jalen Talbert with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to a statement from University Park police.

Talbert, who lived in the South Shore neighborhood, was taken to Franciscan St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields and then airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Talbert was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Thursday found Talbert died of the gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.