Man, 21, hurt in West Humboldt Park Drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

About 9:20 p.m., the 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of North Kedvale when someone fired shots from a white sedan, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his right arm, back and neck, police said. His condition had stabilized.