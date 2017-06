Man, 21, shot in Chicago Lawn

A man was shot Thursday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old was standing at a corner about 10:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street when a vehicle drove by, two males got out and started shooting at him, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in his right leg and taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition was stabilized, police said.