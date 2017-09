Man, 21, shot in East Garfield Park

A 21-year-old man was shot early Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 2:35 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Madison when he heard shots and realized he had been shot, according to Chicago Police.

His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the left arm, police said.