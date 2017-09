Man, 21, shot in Heart of Chicago

A man was shot in the thumb early Saturday in the South Side Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was walking down the street at 3:31 a.m. in the 2200 block of West 21st Street when he heard shots and realized he had been struck, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the thumb, police said. He was listed in good condition.