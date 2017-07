Man, 21, shot in West Garfield Park

A man was wounded Monday evening in a West Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

About 6:40 p.m., the 21-year-old was shot in the head and groin when he was standing in the first block of South Pulaski and someone on foot fired shots at him and ran away, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.